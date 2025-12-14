Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025: Showers, 60s in the evening, current temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Veterans honored during wreath-laying ceremony at RGV State Veterans Cemetery
-
Unofficial results released for Edinburg, South Padre Island runoff elections
-
Texas Rangers investigating after undocumented migrant found in critical condition in Escobares
-
Brownsville police officer's act of kindness goes viral on social media
-
Repairs at Brownsville park underway following vandalism
Sports Video
-
Nikki Rowe Lady Warriors complete the comeback against the Lady Mustangs 54-51
-
brandon figueroa
-
Edinburg North advances to the next round, Mercedes falls to Corpus Christi...
-
Rylie Whitehair brings Native American pride to UTRGV
-
Pioneer's Alexie Martinez signs with the University of St. Thomas volleyball