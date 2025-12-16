UTRGV Baseball set to host an exhibition game against Alumni team
The UTRGV Baseball team announced they will host an exhibition game against Alumni team.
29 alumni have confirmed their participation including Catcher Steven Lancia who graduated at the end of last season and signed with the Chicago White Sox as a free agent.
First Basemen Brandon Pimentel will also make an appearance. He played with the High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks in the Washington Nationals organization this past season.
The game will be on February 7th at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium at 6:30 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
Missing Los Fresnos man found dead
-
Hidalgo County subdivision rules preventing sale of Weslaco-area property
-
Mercedes ISD seeking donations for local senior home
-
TxDOT seeking feedback on new highway proposal in Starr County
-
'Valle Fuerte:' New LUPE campaign focusing on immigration arrests in the Valley
Sports Video
-
State Champion Madelynn Cantu signs with TAMUCC
-
UTRGV Baseball set to host an exhibition game against Alumni team
-
UTRGV Extends Head Football Coach Travis Bush
-
Carlos Cuellar is the new Weslaco East Head Football Coach
-
Harlingen's Ashley Moncivaiz reaches 300 wins as girls head basketball coach