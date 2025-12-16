UTRGV Baseball set to host an exhibition game against Alumni team

The UTRGV Baseball team announced they will host an exhibition game against Alumni team.

29 alumni have confirmed their participation including Catcher Steven Lancia who graduated at the end of last season and signed with the Chicago White Sox as a free agent.

First Basemen Brandon Pimentel will also make an appearance. He played with the High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks in the Washington Nationals organization this past season.

The game will be on February 7th at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium at 6:30 p.m.