State Champion Madelynn Cantu signs with TAMUCC
Weslaco's State champion Madelynn Cantu is taking her talents to the next level signing to play division one softball at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Cantu has been one of the Rio Grande valley's top pitchers since her freshman season earning district flex player of the year honors. She followed that with a district defensive player of the year award, All valley softball player of the year and helped lead Weslaco to a state title.
Her junior year she added more hardware winning district MVP and earning a spot on the TGCA class 6A all-state team.
"It feels really good because I worked really hard for this and to finally have this moment it's amazing. I chose the islanders because first of all it's close to home and second of all they have very good education and a lot of schools didn't have what I wanted to do and they did." Said Madelynn Cantu.
