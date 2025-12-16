One man hospitalized following major crash on expressway in Weslaco

One person was hospitalized after a cement truck rolled over on Expressway 83 in Weslaco.

The driver of the cement truck was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation, but no major injuries were reported, according to Weslaco Police Department spokesperson Heriberto Caraveo said.

The crash caused a full closure of the Westgate Drive exit and eastbound lanes on the expressway. They have since reopened.

Caraveo said the cement truck rolled over and caught on fire Tuesday morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the truck also spilled about 50 gallons of diesel fuel onto the roadway, and first responders were working to clean it up. The closure lasted about two hours.

The crash remains under investigation.