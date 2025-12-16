Valley woman gives wedding dress a second chance with new bride

Two strangers now have the same wedding dress in common.

One woman got divorced, and she decided she wanted to give her wedding dress a second chance.

Soon, a new bride will use the satin wedding dress. Its original owner, Amy Nittler, remembers when she found it for her wedding day.

"We went to a lot of places downtown, and they were too fancy for me, so when I found this one, I knew it was right, and it fit perfectly, and I didn't need to have any alterations, so that's why I chose this one," Nittler said.

For nearly 20 years, she's kept the dressed tucked away in the closet. That was until she had the idea to give the dress a new life and another bride a welcome gift.

"I know that planning a wedding can be stressful and very expensive, so why not give somebody this," Nittler said.

That bride is Sara Villareal. She's getting married next year, and now she has one of the most important pieces of a wedding.

"I was mesmerized by the dress, I still can't believe it's true. I'm like, [in shock] I'm ecstatic by it," Villareal said.

Villareal has spent the last six months looking for the perfect dress within a budget. She's looked online, in thrift stores, and even thought about making her own.

But on Friday, she saw a Facebook post about the dress. She reached out and was told it was hers.

"I didn't think it was real, I thought it was a scam," Villareal said. "Because it looks so nice, and then she said that it had everything already, the veil and all, so everything in one stop. I was ok, that makes it perfect because now I just got to worry about shoes."

Now that Villareal has her dress, her next step is to find some for her daughters.

"Now I don't have to worry about the cost of the dress...because I still have four little girls," Villareal said.

Like Nittler, Villareal wants to have an outdoor wedding, giving this dress a chance to make another bride shine.

Watch the video above for the full story.