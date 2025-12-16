Process to demolish old Hidalgo County Courthouse begins

Preparations have begun to demolish the old Hidalgo County Courthouse.

The project began on November 17 and is scheduled for completion by Sept. 4, 2026, according to a news release. Crews will work Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The news release said an environmental survey has been completed to identify materials that need to be removed by licensed professionals. The county is working with Noble Texas Builders to ensure cleanup and abatement work is done safely and responsibly.

Contractors will use dust control and air monitoring throughout the project to keep conditions safe for nearby homes and businesses, according to the news release. During this time, the city of Edinburg will be moving forward with construction of the new downtown parking garage just north of the courthouse.

Officials warned that with both projects happening in the same area, traffic and pedestrian movement will be heavier than usual.

Safety measures will be put in place during demolition that includes daily safety audits carried out by the contractor, dust will be managed with windscreens and daily water use and work will respect quiet hours after 6 p.m., unless essential activities require extended time, according to the news release.

Once demolition is complete, the courthouse square will feature added parking for jurors, visitors and a redesigned meander walkway that will serve as a welcoming public space.