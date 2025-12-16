x

UTRGV signs Travis Bush to contract extension through 2030

21 hours 57 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, December 15 2025 Dec 15, 2025 December 15, 2025 11:12 PM December 15, 2025 in Sports

UTRGV Athletics announced they have extended Head Football Coach Travis Bush at least through the 2030 football season.

Bush led the Vaqueros to an incredible inaugural season finishing with an 9-3 overall record.

He also finished 6th among 15 finalists for the 2025 Eddie Robinson Award voting, which honors the FCS Coach of the Year.

