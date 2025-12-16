Hidalgo County Precinct 4, sheriff's office partner up for toy giveaway
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 and the sheriff's office are working together to make this Christmas brighter for children.
They are hoping to distribute more than 3,000 toys to kids of all ages in Hidalgo County during their upcoming toy giveaway.
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Communications Specialist Maryjose Guerra and Senior Deputy Moises Robledo spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about what people can expect at the event.
The toy giveaway is scheduled for Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Precinct 4 Alfonso Flores All-Star Park, located at 107 North Sunflower Road in Edinburg.
For information, call 956-292-7070.
More News
News Video
-
Full-time employees at McAllen ISD will receive $750 stipend
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 4, sheriff's office partner up for toy giveaway
-
One man hospitalized following major crash on expressway in Weslaco
-
Valley health officials say flu, rsv activity circulating as holidays approach
-
Valley woman gives wedding dress a second chance with new bride
Sports Video
-
State Champion Madelynn Cantu signs with TAMUCC
-
UTRGV Baseball set to host an exhibition game against Alumni team
-
UTRGV Extends Head Football Coach Travis Bush
-
Carlos Cuellar is the new Weslaco East Head Football Coach
-
Harlingen's Ashley Moncivaiz reaches 300 wins as girls head basketball coach