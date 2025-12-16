Hidalgo County Precinct 4, sheriff's office partner up for toy giveaway

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 and the sheriff's office are working together to make this Christmas brighter for children.

They are hoping to distribute more than 3,000 toys to kids of all ages in Hidalgo County during their upcoming toy giveaway.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Communications Specialist Maryjose Guerra and Senior Deputy Moises Robledo spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about what people can expect at the event.

The toy giveaway is scheduled for Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Precinct 4 Alfonso Flores All-Star Park, located at 107 North Sunflower Road in Edinburg.

For information, call 956-292-7070.