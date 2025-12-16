Mission Fire Department announces all engines will upgrade to Advance Life Support capabilities
The Mission Fire Department announced, beginning January 1, all fire engines will be Advanced Life Support capable.
Fire engines will staff and equipped to provide "advance medical interventions" immediately upon arrival to an emergency scene, according to a news release.
ALS goes beyond basic first aid and life support, it will allow firefighters to begin life-saving treatment without delay, according to the news release.
Capabilities include cardiac monitoring and defibrillation, advanced airway management, IV access and medication administration and treatment for cardiac emergencies, respiratory distress, trauma, strokes and other life-threatening conditions.
