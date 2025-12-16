Weslaco state champion Madelynn Cantu signs with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Weslaco's State champion Madelynn Cantu is taking her talents to the next level signing to play division one softball at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Cantu has been one of the Rio Grande valley's top pitchers since her freshman season earning district flex player of the year honors. She followed that with a district defensive player of the year award, All valley softball player of the year and helped lead Weslaco to a state title.
Her junior year she added more hardware winning district MVP and earning a spot on the TGCA class 6A all-state team.
"It feels really good because I worked really hard for this and to finally have this moment it's amazing. I chose the islanders because first of all it's close to home and second of all they have very good education and a lot of schools didn't have what I wanted to do and they did." Said Madelynn Cantu.
