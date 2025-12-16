Mission police offer advice to prevent theft while holiday shopping

Christmas is just a few days away and a lot of people are finishing up their holiday shopping, but local authorities want everyone to be safe from thieves.

Martin Juarez and Teresa Araujo came across the border to buy gifts for their family this holiday season.

Soon they'll wrap clothes and toys for the children in their lives, and the adults are getting something too.

"These are all gifts, there are like 24 candles," Martin said.

They feel safer shopping on the United States side of the border, but they take extra steps to keep an eye on their gifts at all times.

While most of us can't stay in the car all the time, police say this is the time of year more people report thefts.

"So, if they have that chance, they'll take it. That's why I always tell people to be very vigilant when you're walking in. If you're going to carry your purse, hold it close to," Mission Police Department spokesperson Art Flores said.

Flores also offers advice to ensure your gifts make it under your Christmas tree.

He said to make sure to park in well-lit, visible areas, keep your car locked and always put bags, including your purse or backpack, in the trunk and never leave anything visible.

Online shoppers also need to keep an eye out for thieves.

"Scam calls are happening as well," Flores said. "Email messages are also being sent out saying, 'hey, your package is arriving.' If it is not from UPS, if is not from FedEx, don't click on it, track your packages," Flores said.

You should also only shop from trusted retailers. Avoid fake websites by ignoring emails and text messages from unknown numbers and email addresses.

If you do buy something online, make sure to track the real shipping details, schedule deliveries when you are home or send them to a secure location, use security cameras to deter thieves, or require a signature to deliver the package.

Flores says there are no reports of porch pirates in Mission. His advice if you fall victim to any of the holiday thieves is to file a police report.

