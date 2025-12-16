Valley health officials say flu, RSV activity circulating as holidays approach

Flu cases are beginning to rise with the start of winter just five days away.

Texas recently moved into the moderate category for flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health experts say now is the time to protect yourself as we all get ready to gather for Christmas.

The big three to be aware of are RSV, the flu and COVID-19, and heavy travel is expected to be done over the Christmas holiday and into New Year's Eve.

Pharmacist David Vela with Lee's Pharmacy says he is seeing a noticeable increase in people seeking treatment for symptoms over the past two weeks

"Treat it aggressively, treat it fast, treat it soon. People who are sick now, and they know they're sick, put a face mask on, stay away from other people, wash your hands," Vela said.

State health data shows RSV and flu are driving most illnesses, and COVID cases are low.

Vela said more people are coming in to get treatment for their respiratory symptoms.

"Last week, we had more prescriptions coming in for colds, flu, respiratory ailments," Vela said.

As families prepare for holiday get-togethers, doctors urge everyone to watch for warning signs like trouble breathing, high fever or flu-like symptoms. They also suggest avoiding get-togethers if you experience any of those symptoms.

Vaccines, testing and medications are widely available at local pharmacies.

Flu season peaks between December and February, and the flu shot takes about two weeks to become fully effective.

Watch the video above for the full story.