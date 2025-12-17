Vipers forward Teddy Allen named G League Player of the Week
RGV Vipers star forward Teddy Allen was named G League Player of the Week for his performances from December 8-14.
Allen shined with 40.5 points per game in two wins for the Vipers. In those games, he shot 66.7% from the field and 57.9% from three.
All of Allen's scoring was very much needed as the Vipers pulled out just a one-point win led by his 42 points against Oklahoma City. The team followed that up by winning by six points in his 39-point night against Birmingham.
The 27-year-old Allen is in his second year with the Vipers after going undrafted out of New Mexico State in 2022.
