Demolition of old Hidalgo County Courthouse underway

Demolition of the old Hidalgo County Courthouse is underway.

The demolition started on Wednesday and is expected to be completed by September 2026.

Large piles of rubble and trash bins surround the building, which stopped being in use after a much larger courthouse opened in March.

Hidalgo County leaders are warning nearby businesses and homes about the noise and debris in the area.

While the demolition is underway, the city of Edinburg is constructing a $6.3 million downtown parking garage that's slated for completion in November 2026.

“With both projects happening in the same area, traffic and pedestrian movement will be heavier than usual. Drivers, visitors and business owners are encouraged to stay aware of their surroundings while traveling through the courthouse square,” Hidalgo County said in a news release. “The work on this site marks the next step in revitalizing the heart of downtown Edinburg.”