Cameron County officials deliver Christmas gifts to students

4 hours 35 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, December 18 2025 Dec 18, 2025 December 18, 2025 12:18 AM December 18, 2025 in News - Local

Santa came early for some kids in Brownsville on Wednesday.

The Cameron County Judge’s Office and emergency management team came together to deliver and surprise students at school.

A donation drive was held to collect 1,000 toys to be handed out.

The group visited multiple elementary schools and Head Start programs to drop off the toys in low-income areas.

“These kids are absolutely wonderful,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said. “When they come and give you a big hug and they say thank you, it's a reminder why we try to do well for others.”

The toys were distributed at seven schools and a handful of churches.

