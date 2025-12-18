Cameron County officials deliver Christmas gifts to students

Santa came early for some kids in Brownsville on Wednesday.

The Cameron County Judge’s Office and emergency management team came together to deliver and surprise students at school.

A donation drive was held to collect 1,000 toys to be handed out.

The group visited multiple elementary schools and Head Start programs to drop off the toys in low-income areas.

“These kids are absolutely wonderful,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said. “When they come and give you a big hug and they say thank you, it's a reminder why we try to do well for others.”

The toys were distributed at seven schools and a handful of churches.