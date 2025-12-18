Harlingen drainage project expected to relieve flooding issues in the area

A $250,000 drainage project is expected to bring relief to nearly 500 Harlingen homeowners.

The city of Harlingen and Cameron County Drainage District No. 5 are teaming up for a project to widen a drainage ditch along N. 77 Sunshine Strip near Loop 499.

The wider ditch is expected to move water in the area out faster. Residents in the area said their neighborhoods were severely flooded during the March 2025 floods that impacted the entire Rio Grande Valley.

“This drainage ditch is going to move from about 50 feet all the way to about 90 feet wide, and if we can get a little extra length we may be adding another 20 feet to widen it up to 110 feet,” Harlingen District 2 Commissioner Daniel Lopez said.

The project is funded by the city and the Harlingen Economic Development Council.

Work is expected to wrap up in March 2026.

