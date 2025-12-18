Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen drainage project expected to relieve flooding issues in the area
-
Brownsville Fire Department offering free safety inspections for homes
-
Mission provides staffing update for police department
-
'The system failed me:' Brownsville mother reacts after daycare worker convicted in...
-
Mercedes ISD students present Christmas gifts to nursing home residents
Sports Video
-
UTRGV offensive lineman Frank Medina diagnosed with Leukemia
-
Weslaco softball state champion Hannah Montelongo signs with Alvin College
-
Sharyland Pioneer star Derek Thompson signs with Florida State
-
Vipers forward Teddy Allen named G League Player of the Week
-
UTRGV men's basketball defeats Lamar for first conference win of the season