Surrender date delayed for Los Fresnos bakery owners convicted of housing undocumented employees
A judge extended the deadline for the owners of a Los Fresnos bakery convicted on charges of harboring undocumented employees within their business to turn themselves in to begin serving their sentences, federal court records show.
Abby's Bakery owners Leonardo Baez-Lara and Nora Avila-Guel were sentenced to four months in prison on Jan. 21. They were initially ordered to self-surrender to federal authorities on Friday, Feb. 20.
Court records show that on Tuesday, a judge extended the self-surrender deadline to Monday, March 2 at noon.
As previously reported, Baez-Lara and Avila-Guel were arrested in February 2025 after a federal raid at their bakery led to eight employees being detained who, according to a criminal complaint, were in the country “unlawfully.”
Six of those individuals had visas but did not have permission to work in the country, and the other two employees were undocumented. Federal prosecutors said the employees were housed in a room on the bakery's property.
Court records show that attorneys for the couple filed to appeal the convictions. Attorneys also requested their clients remain on bond pending their appeal.
“[Baez-Lara and Avila-Guel are] not likely to flee and [do]not pose a danger to any person or the community,” the filings say. “Denying release would effectively require [Baez-Lara and Avila-Guel] to serve [their] sentence before the Fifth Circuit resolves the legality of the conviction.”
A hearing date on the appeal was not set as of Thursday night.
More News
News Video
-
Radio Vida DJ remembered as voice of hope after fatal Weslaco crash
-
Los Fresnos business prepares for surge in customers from weekend rodeo
-
Brownsville removes dozens of campaign signs violating city rules at polling sites
-
Hidalgo County health authority issues warning over poor air quality
-
Youthbuild Brownsville transitioning to independent trades magnet high school
Sports Video
-
Weslaco & Nikki Rowe advance to Sweet 16 in girls basketball playoffs
-
Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in Lady Angels Classic
-
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signs with Southwestern University football
-
Playmaker: Isabella Canizalez helps lead Mission Veterans to first district title in...
-
McAllen High boys basketball finishes regular season with perfect 36-0 record