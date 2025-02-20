Records: Los Fresnos bakery owners arrested after 8 undocumented migrants found in their bakery

The owners of Abby's Bakery in Los Fresnos were arrested after eight undocumented migrants were located and apprehended in their bakery, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Abby's Bakery — located 417 W. Ocean Blvd. — remains closed following the arrests of owners Leonardo Baez and Nora Alicia Avila-Guel. They made a court appearance on Thursday and are being held without bond on charges of harboring undocumented migrants.

As Channel 5 News previously reported, a spokesperson for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to Channel 5 News that arrests were made after ICE agents conducted “worksite enforcement action” at the bakery on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The complaint reveals that eight migrants were apprehended during that operation.

According to the complaint, Baez and Avila-Guel "admitted they knew the [migrants] were unlawfully present in the United States in violation of law, and they harbored the [migrants] in their personally owned property."

Two migrants acted as material witnesses and admitted Baez and Avila-Guel were aware of their legal status, the complaint added. They made a court appearance on Thursday and were issued a $5,000 bond.

Baez and Avila-Guel have a detention hearing scheduled for Friday morning.