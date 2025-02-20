Records: Los Fresnos bakery owners arrested after 8 undocumented migrants found in their bakery
The owners of Abby's Bakery in Los Fresnos were arrested after eight undocumented migrants were located and apprehended in their bakery, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.
Abby's Bakery — located 417 W. Ocean Blvd. — remains closed following the arrests of owners Leonardo Baez and Nora Alicia Avila-Guel. They made a court appearance on Thursday and are being held without bond on charges of harboring undocumented migrants.
As Channel 5 News previously reported, a spokesperson for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to Channel 5 News that arrests were made after ICE agents conducted “worksite enforcement action” at the bakery on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
RELATED STORY: Arrests made during ICE operations at Los Fresnos bakery
The complaint reveals that eight migrants were apprehended during that operation.
According to the complaint, Baez and Avila-Guel "admitted they knew the [migrants] were unlawfully present in the United States in violation of law, and they harbored the [migrants] in their personally owned property."
Two migrants acted as material witnesses and admitted Baez and Avila-Guel were aware of their legal status, the complaint added. They made a court appearance on Thursday and were issued a $5,000 bond.
Baez and Avila-Guel have a detention hearing scheduled for Friday morning.
More News
Sports Video
-
Edinburg North's Jacob Faz signs with Wayland Baptist
-
PSJA North's Jordan Brewster signs with Nelson University
-
FC Brownsville announces upcoming local match with Gavilanes
-
Edinburg Vela, La Feria, & San Isidro girls basketball eliminated in regional...
-
Brownsville St. Joseph Academy & Harvest Christian advance in TAPPS girls basketball...