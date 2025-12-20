Weslaco police officer receives MADD Enforcement Hero Award
A Weslaco police officer was awarded for his efforts in combating drunk driving, according to the city of Weslaco and the organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
MADD said they received 400 nominations for the award, but officer Noel Barajas ended up receiving it after making 29 DWI arrests in 2024.
The Weslaco Police Department made a total of 214 DWI arrests in 2024.
“He assisted a lot of officers in his department so he really is a leader and a team player, and not only got his numbers but helped others to hit their numbers as well,” MADD Central and South Texas Executive Director Carla O'Neal said.
The city of Weslaco also recognized Barajas.
“This distinguished recognition reflects his professionalism, vigilance, and continued commitment to serving with integrity and excellence,” the city said in a social media post.
