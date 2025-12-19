DHR Health expanding medical services in Brownsville

Additional health care services will be made available in Brownsville.

DHR Health and the city of Brownsville have entered into a Chapter 380 Grant.

Approximately 14,000 square feet will be added to the hospital, which will bring improvements to their emergency, surgical and radiology services.

DHR Health says this move is needed to keep up with growing health care needs in the area.

"We're very happy to be here in Brownsville expanding health care in our community," DHR M.D. Chairman of the Board Carlos Cardenas said. "To stay right here and receive the same level of care as you should be able to receive and any other metropolitan area of similar size says a lot."

DHR Health will invest $17,297,000 in the expansion and the city will incentivize with $2 million.

It will add six new surgical suites, include additional equipment to open two cardiac catheterization labs, the installation of a new Siemens 1.5T MRI machine, a new Dual Source CT scanner and expansion of radiology services on the south side of the hospital.

Of the added square footage, 9,200 square feet will be new construction, and 4,800 square feet will be remodeled space, including critical patient care areas. The expansion will also see the expansion of the driveway at the ER entrance.

Officials said the new facilities should be completed by early 2028 and about 30 jobs will be added.