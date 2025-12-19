Palmview breaks ground on $1.2 million all-inclusive park

A new park is coming to the city of Palmview.

City leaders broke ground on Friday on an upcoming all-inclusive park at the intersection of Goodwin Road and Marla Drive.

According to the city, the four-acre Marla Park is the first in a three-phase project to develop the area. It will include a new city hall and police and fire stations.

The Marla Park project costs $1.2 million, and nearly half of it is made possible through a grant from the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation.