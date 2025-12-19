Harlingen working to revive lake at local park

For some Harlingen residents, the lake at the Tom Wilson Youth Sports Complex has not been the same in over a year.

The lake, located at 3139 Wilson Road, has been receding due to evaporation and a lack of a natural water source. The decreasing water levels have killed many of the fish there.

To address the problem, the city’s parks and recreation department began pumping water from a newly tapped well into the lake last month.

It's part of a conservation project fully funded by a state grant.

Crews also installed catfish spawning boxes and structures throughout the lake to give fish a place to hide and grow.

More fish will also be added as part of the project.

The lake is open for anyone to come fish. City officials said fishermen are only allowed to take home five fish of any species.

Those wanting to participate must have a valid fishing license, and city crews and game wardens will be at the lake enforcing the rule.

