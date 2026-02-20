x

Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in Lady Angels Classic

4 hours 13 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, February 20 2026 Feb 20, 2026 February 20, 2026 12:26 AM February 20, 2026 in Sports

Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in the Lady Angels Classic. Andrea Ortiz and Madelynn Cantu come up with big first inning RBI to lift the team to victory.

