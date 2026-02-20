x

Weslaco & Nikki Rowe advance to Sweet 16 in girls basketball playoffs

4 hours 15 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, February 20 2026 Feb 20, 2026 February 20, 2026 12:24 AM February 20, 2026 in Sports

RGV GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Tuesday, February 17th

Weslaco 51, Laredo United South 41

Nikki Rowe 63, Gregory Portland 33

Bishop 70, Rio Hondo 43

CC London 92, Raymondville 37

