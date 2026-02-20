Weslaco & Nikki Rowe advance to Sweet 16 in girls basketball playoffs
RGV GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Tuesday, February 17th
Weslaco 51, Laredo United South 41
Nikki Rowe 63, Gregory Portland 33
Bishop 70, Rio Hondo 43
CC London 92, Raymondville 37
