Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signs with Southwestern University football

Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signed with Southwestern University football on Wednesday evening.

"It feels surreal,” Pineda said of his signing. “It's a major milestone in my career and I'm ready to take the next step. I'm really excited.

Pineda helped lead Los Fresnos to back-to-back district titles during his junior and senior seasons as the team's QB. He also broke the program record for most career touchdowns.

This past season, Pineda took home District MVP honors en route to an undefeated regular season, also taking home the second straight bi-district championship for the Falcons.

Pineda joins a Southwestern program coming off back-to-back seasons with a 4-6 record with the team looking to finish with a winning record next fall for the first time since 2018.

“The decision was kinda easy,” Pineda said of joining Southwestern. “I went on two visits there, it felt like home. The way Los Fresnos has a community, their community is the same. I'm really excited to go and take my talents and work ethic to Southwestern."