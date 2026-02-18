Long Island Village residents share concerns over ongoing infrastructure project

Residents living in the Port Isabel community of Long Island Village met with Laguna Madre Water District officials during a Wednesday town hall.

The town hall was held to discuss ongoing road conditions tied to a $20 million water and wastewater infrastructure project.

As previously reported, residents have voiced frustrations about limited communication and delays in the project, which started in 2024. The project has left roads unpaved and muddy, creating difficult living conditions for people in the community.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Long Island Village residents speak out over delays in ongoing infrastructure project

Residents asked questions about completion dates and road repairs during the meeting. They also asked what the district plans to do to improve the road in the meantime.

Some residents said the road conditions are driving people away from the community.

Laguna Madre Water District officials say they are in communication with the Long Island Village general manager. They will schedule another town hall when they have updates on some of the concerns from the community.