Stolen gun linked to Edinburg CISD lockdown recovered

Edinburg CISD Police Chief Ricardo Perez announced a stolen gun linked to a lockdown that affected two campuses was recovered near Donna.

As previously reported, the gun was stolen during a car break-in in McAllen. One of the suspects allegedly tried selling the gun on social media, Perez said during a Wednesday safety and security committee meeting.

A police investigation led to a lockdown at Robert Vela High School and Longoria Middle School on Feb. 2, 2026.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 juveniles detained in connection with reports of possible weapon on campus

"The theft of the handgun occurred in McAllen's jurisdiction, which led a potential suspect on our school campus," Perez said. "That potential suspect was instrumental in helping with the investigation to where [police] were able to track down this stolen weapon that was taken [during] a burglary."

Channel 5 News reported the arrest of five juveniles linked to the theft. Three of them were students at Vela, Longoria and the district's alternative education program campus.

Perez said the other two students were also from the alternative campus.

The lockdown at Vela earlier this month happened while McAllen police arrested one of the suspects. All five suspects are underage males who were taken to the Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention Center.