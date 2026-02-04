Edinburg CISD addresses rumors of potential shooting on campus

KRGV file photo

As a precautionary measure, extra Edinburg CISD police officers will be at Robert Vela High School following rumors of a potential shooting on campus, the district announced.

According to a Tuesday social media post, the district was made aware of “several different rumors” circulating about a potential shooting at Robert Vela High School.

The rumors caused concern among parents and students, Edinburg CISD Police Chief Rick Perez said during a Tuesday press conference.

“Our students are concentrating on studying and doing their work on campus, but outside there’s social media postings of a shooting that’s gonna occur… and that’s not the case,” Perez said. “We have students crying because there’s circulating information that’s not factual.”

According to Perez, rumors of the potential shooting caused parents to pick up nearly 200 students during the school day.

Robert Vela High School was among the two Edinburg CISD campuses that were placed in a temporary lockdown on Monday after a report of a possible weapon at the high school.

The district said Edinburg police officers investigated the report and did not find a weapon on campus.

A spokesperson with the district said on Monday that three juveniles, identified as students at Robert Vela High School, Longoria Middle School, and the district’s alternative education program, were arrested by the McAllen Police Department in connection with the investigation.

According to Perez, a total of five juveniles were arrested. Their arrests were linked to a burglary of a vehicle investigation out of McAllen, where a firearm was taken from the vehicle. The suspect, identified as one of the students, made a social media post about trying to sell the gun.

“That information was intercepted, the allegation was that the student had it on campus; we quickly responded,” Perez said. “Vela was secure, safe; we quickly mitigated that situation,”

Perez reminded the public that making false reports to the police department, and even sharing rumors on social media, is a Class B misdemeanor punishable with a fine and up to 180 days in jail.

“Edinburg is one of the safest school districts in South Texas. We have the largest police force; with the support of law enforcement, we ensure the safety of all students,” Perez said. “Posting and alarming the student body and the general public at large is not a good idea. Do not escalate an unsubstantiated report. I’m asking parents to have confidence in what we do."