Sheriff: Man fatally stabs brother near Mercedes, flees scene
A suspect accused of fatally stabbing his brother near Mercedes fled the scene, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
Guerra did not identify the suspect or the victim.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the stabbing Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Mile 13 North, Guerra said.
At the scene, deputies “were advised that a 43-year-old man was stabbed by his brother,” Guerra said, adding that the victim died after he was hospitalized.
Additional details were not provided.
More News
News Video
-
Stolen gun linked to Edinburg CISD lockdown recovered
-
Brownsville middle school students prepare to perform at Charro Days parade
-
Harlingen seeking input on upcoming park
-
Consumer Reports: Tax tips you need to know
-
Long Island Village residents share concerns over ongoing infrastructure project
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signs with Southwestern University football
-
Playmaker: Isabella Canizalez helps lead Mission Veterans to first district title in...
-
McAllen High boys basketball finishes regular season with perfect 36-0 record
-
Kayden Villarreal's game-winner lifts Harlingen South to thrilling playoff victory
-
RGV girls basketball bi-district round scores and highlights