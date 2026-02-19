x

Sheriff: Man fatally stabs brother near Mercedes, flees scene

A suspect accused of fatally stabbing his brother near Mercedes fled the scene, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Guerra did not identify the suspect or the victim.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the stabbing Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Mile 13 North, Guerra said.

At the scene, deputies “were advised that a 43-year-old man was stabbed by his brother,” Guerra said, adding that the victim died after he was hospitalized. 

Additional details were not provided.  

