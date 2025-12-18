Judge extends order closing nightclub linked to deadly McAllen crash

A temporary restraining order that’s keeping a nightclub in downtown McAllen closed was extended for several weeks, city Mayor Javier Villalobos said.

Noxx Nightclub has been closed since Dec. 3 after a judge signed the initial order against the nightclub linked to a deadly crash that killed one person and hospitalized five others.

According to Villalobos, a hearing was held on Wednesday where the temporary restraining order was extended until Jan. 9, 2026, the day of the next hearing.

As previously reported, the city of McAllen filed a lawsuit against Noxx Nightclub days after a Nov. 29 rollover crash on the 1600 block of North Bicentennial Boulevard killed 25-year-old Jacob Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was identified as one of the seven occupants of a Ford Bronco involved in the single-vehicle crash. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, a passenger in the vehicle told police she and the six other people in the vehicle, including Rodriguez and 18-year-old driver Gabriela Nunez Garcia, had been drinking alcohol at Noxx Nightclub prior to the crash.

The lawsuit filed against the owners and operators of Noxx Nightclub lists multiple violations committed by the establishment that date as far back as April 2023.

Violations include not enforcing underage drinking restrictions and operating without required permits.

The lawsuit says the violations at the nightclub “present an imminent and ongoing danger to patrons, employees, first responders and the general public.”

Hidalgo County court records show a response to the lawsuit was filed by the nightclub owners on Tuesday that denied the allegations.

According to Villalobos, both parties will meet with a court-appointed mediator to determine if they can resolve the lawsuit before the Jan. 9, 2026, hearing date.