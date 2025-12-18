Is it legal to wrap a car with Christmas lights? Here’s what Texas drivers should know

Christmas lights are lighting up neighborhoods across the Rio Grande Valley.

But for 18-year-old Lamberto Quintero, the holiday spirit doesn't stop at the driveway. He and other holiday enthusiasts are making the holiday brighter by wrapping their cars in Christmas lights.

“This is my second year doing it," Quintero said. “I kept on seeing it on TikTok, and videos of other people doing it."

Quintero said he meets up with other drivers who decorate their vehicles with the festive lights.

But before you decorate your car and hit the road, there are rules to follow.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said while Christmas lights on vehicles are legal, they can't be flashing. Cars can't be decked out in just red and blues either, that's reserved for first responders. Decorations also can't block license plates, tail lights, mirrors and the driver’s view.

To avoid blinding drivers, the brightness of the lights also have to follow the state code. Those caught breaking the rules could be ticketed, DPS said.

For Lamberto, following the law is a small price to pay to keep his festive tradition on the move.

Watch the video above for the full story.