Pet of the Week: Letha the pit bull mix
Letha, a pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the Palm Valley Animal Society - Laurie P. Andrews Center.
Call 956-720-4563 for more information.
More News
News Video
-
Mercedes ISD students present Christmas gifts to nursing home residents
-
Probation granted for Brownsville woman convicted in hot car death of 4-year-old...
-
Pet of the Week: Letha the pit bull mix
-
Is it legal to wrap a car with Christmas lights? Here's what...
-
Cameron County officials deliver Christmas gifts to students
Sports Video
-
Weslaco softball state champion Hannah Montelongo signs with Alvin College
-
Sharyland Pioneer star Derek Thompson signs with Florida State
-
Vipers forward Teddy Allen named G League Player of the Week
-
UTRGV men's basketball defeats Lamar for first conference win of the season
-
McHi & Rio Grande City win district openers in boys basketball