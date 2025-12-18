Mercedes ISD students present Christmas gifts to nursing home residents
Nearly 80 residents at the Mid-Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Home in Mercedes were surprised on Wednesday with Christmas presents collected by 20 Mercedes ISD students.
The district was hosting the collection drive to gather the gifts for the nursing home residents.
Students handed out socks, crossword puzzles and blankets, among other gifts.
“This is about the experience, and we want every student to experience the gift of human connection during this time of year,” Mercedes ISD counselor Kasie Sauceda said.
