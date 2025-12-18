UTRGV offensive lineman Frank Medina diagnosed with Leukemia

UTRGV redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Frank Medina is no stranger to the grind. The San Benito alumnus arrived with the Vaqueros as a walk-on, and through hard work and determination, earned a scholarship by the football program during its inaugural season.

Almost a month after the conclusion of the season, Medina finds himself in another uphill battle after recently being diagnosed with Leukemia. The redshirt sophomore took to social media revealing his health status.

"I wanted to share once I gotten the full results. I got diagnosed with Acute All Leukemia (a form of blood cancer)," Medina wrote on a social media post. "It's scary and was definitely not part of the plan but it's God's plan and I'll follow his guidance. I'm currently in a San Antonio hospital where doctors and nurses know and care a lot. I'll be back stronger and better than before and best believe this isn't the end of my football journey, it's just a little adversity to overcome. I've worked too hard to let cancer win. I'll be thankful and appreciative of any prayers for my family and me or words of encouragement!"

Medina appeared in several games for UTRGV's inaugural football season after playing for Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Click here to visit Medina's GoFundMe page.