WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Dec. 21, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.
Can't watch the video? Click here.
