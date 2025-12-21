UTRGV's Fabian Garcia and San Benito football players raise money for Frank Medina's medical expenses

San Benito, TX - UTRGV football player Fabian Garcia and San Benito football players went out to the streets of San Benito to raise money for Frank “The Tank” Medina.

Medina is a former San Benito greyhound and current UTRGV Vaquero Offensive Linemen who is battling cancer.

Earlier this week Medina took to social media to reveal he's currently up in San Antonio being treated for leukemia. Ever since there has been an outpour of support from the community.

"He knows and I’ve been in contact with him. His spirits are up, he’s being strong, he’s the same Frank I know though. A positive guy and the strongest guy I know” Said UTRGV Running back Fabian Garcia.

“He’s not fighting this battle alone and we know he’s going to get through this cause we know he’s a fighter, we know what he’s been through and we’re always going to be by his side. If he needs help, if he gets tired we’ll be there to pick up the slack” said San Benito Junior Cornerback Peter Buenrostro.

Go fund me link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/from-greyhound-to-vaquero-to-leukemia