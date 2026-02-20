$1 million bond issued for man accused of fatally stabbing brother in Mercedes

The man accused of fatally stabbing his brother in rural Mercedes was arraigned on Friday.

Nestor Eduardo Flores, 29, has been charged with murder and issued a $1 million bond.

Attorney Hector Hernandez Jr. was present with Nestor at his arraignment and pleaded with the judge to settle for a $10,000 bond instead.

Hernandez claimed Nestor comes from a poor background and said after his initial investigation and speaking with law enforcement, the case may lead to a claim of self-defense.

As previously reported, the stabbing occurred in the 3500 block of Mile 13 North. Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office were advised that 43-year-old Jose Gabriel Flores had been stabbed by his brother Nestor.

Nestor was arrested on Wednesday at his home.