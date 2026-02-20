$1 million bond issued for man accused of fatally stabbing brother in Mercedes
The man accused of fatally stabbing his brother in rural Mercedes was arraigned on Friday.
Nestor Eduardo Flores, 29, has been charged with murder and issued a $1 million bond.
RELATED STORY: Man in custody after fatally stabbing brother near Mercedes, sheriff’s office says
Attorney Hector Hernandez Jr. was present with Nestor at his arraignment and pleaded with the judge to settle for a $10,000 bond instead.
Hernandez claimed Nestor comes from a poor background and said after his initial investigation and speaking with law enforcement, the case may lead to a claim of self-defense.
As previously reported, the stabbing occurred in the 3500 block of Mile 13 North. Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office were advised that 43-year-old Jose Gabriel Flores had been stabbed by his brother Nestor.
Nestor was arrested on Wednesday at his home.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen Housing Commission accepting applications for scholarships
-
Delayed water deliveries cause strain on Rio Grande, NADBank offers alternatives
-
Valley elections departments address delay in voter registration cards
-
Former San Juan city manager appointed interim city manager for Progreso
-
Radio Vida DJ remembered as voice of hope after fatal Weslaco crash
Sports Video
-
Weslaco & Nikki Rowe advance to Sweet 16 in girls basketball playoffs
-
Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in Lady Angels Classic
-
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signs with Southwestern University football
-
Playmaker: Isabella Canizalez helps lead Mission Veterans to first district title in...
-
McAllen High boys basketball finishes regular season with perfect 36-0 record