Man in custody after fatally stabbing brother near Mercedes, sheriff’s office says

KRGV file photo

A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning, hours after the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said he fatally stabbed his older brother.

Nestor Eduardo Flores was arrested at his residence without incident, according to a news release. He was hospitalized with injuries sustained in the stabbing, the sheriff’s office said.

As previously reported, deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the stabbing Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Mile 13 North near Mercedes.

At the scene, deputies “were advised that a 43-year-old man was stabbed by his brother,” Guerra said, adding that the victim died after he was hospitalized.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Jose Gabriel Flores. A witness told deputies that both men “had been involved in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation,” leading to Jose being stabbed in the back.

According to the sheriff’s office, Nestor will be arraigned on a murder charge once he’s released from the hospital.