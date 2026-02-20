x

Friday, Feb. 20, 2026: Morning clouds, hot afternoon, temps in the 90s

Friday, Feb. 20, 2026: Morning clouds, hot afternoon, temps in the 90s
5 hours 36 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, February 20 2026 Feb 20, 2026 February 20, 2026 9:52 AM February 20, 2026 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days