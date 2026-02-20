Friday, Feb. 20, 2026: Morning clouds, hot afternoon, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen Housing Commission accepting applications for scholarships
-
Delayed water deliveries cause strain on Rio Grande, NADBank offers alternatives
-
Valley elections departments address delay in voter registration cards
-
Former San Juan city manager appointed interim city manager for Progreso
-
Radio Vida DJ remembered as voice of hope after fatal Weslaco crash
Sports Video
-
Weslaco & Nikki Rowe advance to Sweet 16 in girls basketball playoffs
-
Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in Lady Angels Classic
-
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signs with Southwestern University football
-
Playmaker: Isabella Canizalez helps lead Mission Veterans to first district title in...
-
McAllen High boys basketball finishes regular season with perfect 36-0 record