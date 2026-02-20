Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider to be added to National Fallen Firefighter Memorial
Nearly three years have passed since Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider lost his battle with cancer in May 2023.
The city of Edinburg announced that Snider will be honored during the 2026 National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
According to a news release, the tribute is hosted by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to recognize firefighters across the country who gave their lives in dedicated service to their communities.
RELATED STORY: Legacy of Edinburg fire chief Snider honored during funeral service
Snider's name will be added to the memorial during the annual observance in Emmitsburg, Maryland, in May, according to a news release.
Fire Chief Omar Garza and members of the Snider family will be in attendance to honor Snider's memory during the ceremony.
