x

RGV girls basketball area round highlights and scores

RGV girls basketball area round highlights and scores
2 hours 18 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, February 20 2026 Feb 20, 2026 February 20, 2026 11:20 PM February 20, 2026 in Sports

RGV GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

AREA ROUND

Friday, February 20th

Harlingen 47, San Marcos 35

Sharyland 56, CC Carroll 53

PSJA North 38, Flour Bluff 47

Edinburg 47, Judson 63

Harlingen South 40, CC Veterans Memorial 48

La Joya 49, Buda Johnson 52

Santa Rosa 21, Taft 63

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days