RGV girls basketball area round highlights and scores
RGV GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
AREA ROUND
Friday, February 20th
Harlingen 47, San Marcos 35
Sharyland 56, CC Carroll 53
PSJA North 38, Flour Bluff 47
Edinburg 47, Judson 63
Harlingen South 40, CC Veterans Memorial 48
La Joya 49, Buda Johnson 52
Santa Rosa 21, Taft 63
More News
News Video
-
Eight cadets graduate from first-ever Edinburg police academy
-
Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider to be added to National Fallen Firefighter...
-
$1 million bond issued for man accused of fatally stabbing brother in...
-
U.S. Marshals searching for Brownsville woman charged in hot van death
-
McAllen Housing Commission accepting applications for scholarships
Sports Video
-
Muhamed Shaath leads Pioneer to play-in victory over Sharyland
-
RGV girls basketball area round highlights and scores
-
Weslaco & Nikki Rowe advance to Sweet 16 in girls basketball playoffs
-
Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in Lady Angels Classic
-
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signs with Southwestern University football