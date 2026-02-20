Eight cadets graduate from first-ever Edinburg police academy

The Edinburg Police Department has graduated eight cadets from its first-ever police academy class.

The graduation ceremony was held on Friday, marking a historic milestone for the police department, according to a news release.

The ceremony took place at the Edinburg City Council Chambers. Cadets were honored for their "dedication, perseverance, and commitment to serving the community," according to the news release. The keynote speaker was Executive Director of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Greg Stevens.

The news release said since mid-July 2025, the cadets completed demanding coursework and hands-on instruction in patrol procedures, crisis intervention, de-escalation techniques, criminal law, physical fitness, emergency response, and community-oriented policing.

Their training also included scenario-based exercises and real-world simulations designed to prepare them for the responsibilities of modern policing.

Despite graduating from the academy, the cadets' training is still not yet complete. They must go through 14 weeks of field training with a field training officer before they are able to go out on their own.