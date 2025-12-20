McAllen police search for man wanted for aggravated assault
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 34-year-old Guadalupe Granados, according to a news release.
McAllen police responded to the 5700 block of North Broadway Avenue on Friday and investigated a report of an assault involving family violence.
Granados is described as 5'10" in height, 220 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in McAllen.
Anyone with any information on Granados' whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
