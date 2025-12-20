Two men arrested in separate evading arrest incidents in the Valley

Two men were arrested Saturday in separate suspected drunk driving incidents after they attempted to evade arrests with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At around 6:28 a.m., DPS attempted to stop a Dodge Durango for a traffic violation near Border Road and Expressway 83 in Alamo, according to DPS spokesperson Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said the driver, identified as Gerardo Pacheco, 28, attempted to evade troopers and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended on 24th Street and Fordyce Avenue in Donna, according to Hernandez. During the pursuit, the vehicle sustained rear damage on the driver's side.

Pacheco disregarded a stop sign and struck a utility pole. He was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

A separate pursuit involving another suspected drunk driver occurred north of Edinburg at around midnight on Saturday.

Miguel Ceron, 47, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to Hernandez.

Hernandez said troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Mini Cooper for a traffic violation on Brushline Road and 22 Mile.

Ceron attempted to evade troopers and a short pursuit ensued, according to Hernandez. Troopers deployed a grappler device to terminate the pursuit.

A grappler device is used to stop vehicles during pursuits. It wraps around the vehicle's tires, causing it to slow down and come to a controlled stop, according to Hernandez.

According to Hidalgo County jail records, Ceron remains in custody.