Two men arrested in separate evading arrest incidents in the Valley

2 hours 27 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, December 20 2025 Dec 20, 2025 December 20, 2025 10:54 AM December 20, 2025 in News - Local

Two men were arrested Saturday in separate suspected drunk driving incidents after they attempted to evade arrests with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At around 6:28 a.m., DPS attempted to stop a Dodge Durango for a traffic violation near Border Road and Expressway 83 in Alamo, according to DPS spokesperson Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said the driver, identified as Gerardo Pacheco, 28, attempted to evade troopers and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended on 24th Street and Fordyce Avenue in Donna, according to Hernandez. During the pursuit, the vehicle sustained rear damage on the driver's side.

Pacheco disregarded a stop sign and struck a utility pole. He was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

A separate pursuit involving another suspected drunk driver occurred north of Edinburg at around midnight on Saturday.

Miguel Ceron, 47, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to Hernandez.

Hernandez said troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Mini Cooper for a traffic violation on Brushline Road and 22 Mile.

Ceron attempted to evade troopers and a short pursuit ensued, according to Hernandez. Troopers deployed a grappler device to terminate the pursuit.

A grappler device is used to stop vehicles during pursuits. It wraps around the vehicle's tires, causing it to slow down and come to a controlled stop, according to Hernandez.

According to Hidalgo County jail records, Ceron remains in custody.

