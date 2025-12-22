Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 22, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
Sports Video
-
McAllen Memorial defends home court against Edinburg Vela in doubleheader
-
UTRGV Volleyball Head Coach Todd Lowery recaps the 2025 season
-
McAllen Memorial Alumni Amare Hernandez now a National Champion with Texas A&M
-
UTRGV's Fabian Garcia and San Benito football players raise money for Frank...
-
UTRGV Men's basketball takes down College of Biblical studies in final non-conference...