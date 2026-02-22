x

Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in Lady Angels Classic

By: KJ Doyle

Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in the Lady Angels Classic. Andrea Ortiz and Madelynn Cantu come up with big first inning RBI to lift the team to victory.

