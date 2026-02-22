Weslaco & Nikki Rowe advance to Sweet 16 in girls basketball playoffs
RGV GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
AREA ROUND
Thursday, February 19th
Weslaco 51, Laredo United South 41
Nikki Rowe 63, Gregory Portland 33
Bishop 70, Rio Hondo 43
CC London 92, Raymondville 37
