Weslaco & Nikki Rowe advance to Sweet 16 in girls basketball playoffs

By: KJ Doyle

Related Story

RGV GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

AREA ROUND

Thursday, February 19th

Weslaco 51, Laredo United South 41

Nikki Rowe 63, Gregory Portland 33

Bishop 70, Rio Hondo 43

CC London 92, Raymondville 37

