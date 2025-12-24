Police: Brownsville ISD employee facing charges following officer-involved shooting

The Texas Rangers are investigating after the suspect in a domestic disturbance incident was shot by police, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda confirmed that the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Brownsville ISD employee Gerardo Enrique Garcia, is in custody.

The wife and daughter of the suspected gunman were treated at the hospital following the Wednesday morning shooting, police said.

Brownsville police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the 5500 block of Rawhide Drive Wednesday at around 6:36 a.m.

According to a police spokesperson, a woman called police and said her husband, identified as Garcia, was shooting at her while she and her daughter were in a car driving toward a hospital. They were not struck by gunfire.

Officers at the scene found Garcia standing in the middle of the street and returned fire after the suspect shot at them.

“The suspect sustained a gunshot wound that is not life-threatening. No officers were injured during the incident,” police said.

A statement from Brownsville ISD identified Garcia as an employee at Rivera Early College High school.

"The Brownsville Independent School District can confirm that an employee from Rivera Early College High School was involved in an officer-involved shooting this morning," the district said in a statement. "In accordance with district policies, we cannot comment further as this is a personnel matter. The situation is currently under investigation by the appropriate authorities."

Garcia faces multiple charges of aggravated assault against a peace officer, aggravated assault family violence, unlawful restraint and criminal mischief, Sauceda said.

The Texas Rangers will be leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.