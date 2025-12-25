San Benito woman killed in Christmas Eve auto-pedestrian crash

A 73-year-old San Benito woman died on Christmas Eve following an auto-pedestrian crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver involved in the fatal crash stopped to render aid, DPS added

Elena Silvia was identified as the pedestrian who died in the crash that happened Wednesday at around 6:30 p.m. on State Highway 345 and Castillo Road in Cameron County.

According to a news release, a red Nissan Sentra was traveling northeast bound on State Highway 345 when Silvia failed to yield the right of way as she attempted to cross back into the highway.

Silvia was struck by the Nissan and died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.